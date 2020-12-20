UI VC race: Past VCs, Council members, religious leaders others meet Tuesday

Various stakeholders in the University of Ibadan community are to meet on Tuesday as part of measures to resolve the imbroglio that has stalled the process towards the emergence of a substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

The meeting convened by the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Ekanola is expected to have in attendance members of the council, past Vice-Chancellors, members of Senate, religious leaders and internal applicants for the post of Vice-Chancellor among other stakeholders.

It was gathered that the meeting is driven by Ekanola’s belief that the crisis in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor should be treated internally devoid of external influence.

Upon assumption of office on December 1, Ekanola had asserted commitment to utilising his six months tenure to ensuring that a substantive Vice-Chancellor emerges devoid of rancour and in line with the acceptable process.

Tuesday’s meeting is a continuation of a series of meetings called by Ekanola, since emergence as acting Vice-Chancellor, to mend fences.

He had earlier met with members of the university community to include the Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities.

