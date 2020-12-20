NCDC confirms 501 new COVID-19 cases, total now 78,434

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 501 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 78,434.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“501 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-218 FCT-112 Kaduna-53 Plateau-24 Katsina-21 Kano-16 Yobe-14 Ondo-10 Ogun-9 Edo-7 Bayelsa-5 Rivers-4 Borno-4 Osun-2 Ekiti-2.”

