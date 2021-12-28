I’m spreading Christ’s gospel through music – SaintNext

Highly-talented Ayeni Gboyega Oyetunji popularly known as SaintNext, a Nigerian-born gospel artiste making waves in Europe, has said that his mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music.

Saintnext is coming out with unique and new tones in the flavour of afro soul and is set to release a new single entitled: “God Bless”, a deeply inspirational and soul-lifting tune from his numerous gospel vibes that lovers of gospel songs should watch out for.

The thrilling video of God Bless was shot in Greece.

The young artiste has enjoyed collaborations with World2God, Phyno, Inyanya, Bracket, Terry G, May D, Infinity (Olorioko) and international act, Phat Joe and other upwardly mobile musical acts.

On his travels to minister the Gospel, Saintnext said: “I’ve been in Holland, Hungary, Sweden, France and Germany among others to sing and spread the gospel.”

He is currently working on tracks like ‘Ife Jesu’, ‘E Seun Baba’, ‘God bless’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Who God don bless’ which will soon hit the airwaves.

Signed to Doajib Records International, Saintnext is in collaboration with Saint Square Records.

