FCTA will help NEXT supermarket

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has pledged to provide needed support for the NEXT Cash and Carry supermarket, to ensure that it bounces back stronger than it was before the boxing day fire incident that wrecked it.

Bello, who spoke while on an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall facility, on Tuesday, said the fire incident at the place is something that hit the city very hard on the boxing day, as it is an important investment, which generates many jobs in the city.

He added that even though, the inferno was an unfortunate incident, but by the grace of God, no life was lost, and a substantial part of the premises where bulk items are stored in the warehouses have been saved.

According to him: “This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them.

“I really sympathise with NEXT, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, NEXT were among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support to the FCTA, by providing palliative items, which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city.

“We will give them all the needed support so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before. We look forward to seeing you back to business in the no distant future.”

He, however, commended the managers and staff of NEXT Cash and Carry for having and activating an internal fire fighting mechanism in place, which greatly helped in curtailing the inferno.

On the update of investigations into the remote cause of the inferno, the Minister said: “The experts are checking to see what the causes are.”

Also, commenting on steps taken to prevent reoccurrence of fire outbreaks in the FCT, the Minister opines that: “World over, whenever there is a fire incident, it affords city managers and relevant agencies opportunity to review existing code for built facilities, to make sure whenever fire incidences occur, the damages are minimal.

“With this fire incident, together with relevant agencies, we will look at what really happened, then as time goes on additional measures will be presented.

“The whole is that as buildings are designed and monitored, we will make sure that checks and balances are incorporated in such a way that fires are not allowed to go beyond and escape to where they become impossible to contain,” he stated.

