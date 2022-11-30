I’m not working for APC, Ebonyi PDP guber candidate declares

Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, the Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has denied rumours that he went into hiding after completing the task of disorganizing the party in the state.

According to rumours, Odii is working for the ruling APC to keep the PDP disorganised in the state.

But Odii, reacting to the rumour noted that he doesn’t want to engage in violence that will spill the blood of Ebonyians.

He said this at the Anglican Communion of Abakaliki Diocese during the 25th anniversary/dedication ceremony of the Emmanuel Church Azuiyiokwu. There he was honoured with an award of excellence in humanitarian services and prayed for by the bishop.

He, however, urged his supporters to disregard the rumour aimed at distracting them. He maintained that he is in the race in obiedience with God’s direction.

He said, ” People have been asking why I suddenly went silent. I tell them that most times you need to go silent to plan and restrategise.

“We don’t want to become violent like them because they don’t know me as a violent person. The hand the opposition party brought now is one to shed blood and I am not that kind of person and I know that God will help us.

“People are saying that the governor sent me to contest for the 2023 governorship and that he’s sponsoring me.

“Let me state that nobody sent AnyiChuks to run for governorship asides God and its for the purpose of putting smiles on the faces of all old and young people of Ebonyi State Ebonyi people and this election will be won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Odii, however, promised to tackle security challenges in the state by deploying technology to replace the Ebubeagu Security outfit when elected.

“As a governor, the civil servants will go home smiling. As a governor, I will deploy technology to replace Ebubeagu to tackle insecurity.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE