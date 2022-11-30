NAPPS advocates education reforms, decries decline in standard

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has advocated total reforms in the education sector, describing the present standard as appalling.

Its President Yomi Otubela made the call at its National Conference tagged Revamping Africa Education for Sustainable Development: Private Education Perspective at Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for the government and its relevant agencies to embrace policy decisions that would not only improve the quality of education but also ensure sustainable growth and development in the education sector for a better future for all.

Otubela who describes education as a catalyst for change said this has informed his calls for a total reformation of the sector.

“Over the years, the private education sun-sector has continued to play a significant role in buffering education at both basic and tertiary levels due to the reality that the government cannot provide enough funding that can move our educational system to its desired stage.”

He urged the government at all levels to invest heavily in education and create a conducive environment for private investors to partake and thrive in the education sector to enable the nation to reap the benefits of quality education.

Also, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Barr. Abiodun Abdu-Raheem who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Delani Binuyo said teaching professions should not be seen as the last resort to take of joblessness.

Abdul-Raheem commended the proprietors for their voluntary time and resources towards building the lives of others needed for useful living within the society and for higher education.

He, however, called on the stakeholders to find a solution to the examination malpractice problem.

