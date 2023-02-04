Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Delta, Dr Goodnews Agbi, has said he would not be stepping down from the March 2023 governorship election for anyone.

Agbi made the declaration while inaugurating the new executive of Oyede Ward 12, weekend while charging the party faithful not to be swayed by rumours that he was stepping down from the race.

Agbi disclosed that the rumour making the round stemmed from the plot by a former Ward chairman of the party who allegedly connived with the State Secretary of the party to use fictitious elements from his home base to malign and discredit him.

“You all should vote for me. I am the INEC-recognised governorship candidate of NNPP. I’m in the ballot box for March 11 2023 election. I am not stepping down.

“The erstwhile chairman is an agent of APC in the Ward, who, in connivance with the State NNPP secretary, who is a cousin of Omo-Agege and from the unit/ward with him in Orogun, forged signatures of non-existing people in my Oyede Ward 12, with fake suspension letter to tarnish my image,” the NNPP guber candidate alleged.

Agbi, however, lamented that the APC-led Federal Government has squeezed life out of the ordinary Nigerians and should be voted out in the general elections.

He contended that though the CBN’s monetary policy is good, the implementation is faulty, adding that “It is good because evil and superbly corrupt politicians will be highly disappointed.”

He said that he would not be deterred by the rumour of stepping down being orchestrated by Omo-Agege’s camp, saying; “I’m not deterred and that will not stop me from exposing his corrupt deeds.”

Agbi urged Isoko people to vote for him so that they don’t remain in perpetual slavery in the State.

