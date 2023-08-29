Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly called Whitemoney, has said he is not limited to one woman in the reality show.

He disclosed this while professing love to Doyin on Monday.

The up and coming singer insisted that he is “Otamiemie Master”, stressing that he loves all the women.

“I have always been telling you. I told you, collect love, collect love. I have been telling you to collect love,” Whitemoney said.

Doyin inferred: “You started telling me like two days ago; Saturday night party.”

Whitemoney rebuffed: “No, since I came to this house, I’ve been telling you, Doyin, take love.”

Doyin cut in: “But you like Lambo [Mercy Eke], you like CeeC.”

Whitemoney added: “Guess what? I like all the women. My name is Fela. I’m the Otamiemie Master.

“Listen, I’m an Igbo man, a chief. I’m not limited to one woman. I love all the women and I will show you love.”

Doyin added: “God forbid in this house or outside this house, will I ever be with a man that is in love with all the women.”

