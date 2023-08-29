The Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), representing feed millers in the country, has expressed concern about the future of the poultry industry in Nigeria, while hinting at looming scarcity of eggs, chicken and other livestock due to unavailability and increasing cost of maize and soybean.

President of FIPAN, Raymond Isidinaso, while addressing journalists recently highlighted the soaring prices of eggs, chicken, fish, and other poultry products are largely attributed to the scarcity of maize and soya bean.

He noted that these two ingredients are essential in the production of poultry feed, and their shortage has resulted in increased costs.

Isidinaso, emphasised that there will soon be scarcity of eggs, chicken, and other livestock due to the unavailability and rising cost of maize and soya beans, which are crucial for livestock feed production.

In response to this, FIPAN has called on the Federal Government for immediate intervention by releasing grains from the nation’s reserve in order to alleviate the challenges faced by the industry.

The association also expressed concerns about the potential increase in unemployment if the industry were to collapse, as it currently contributes approximately 45 percent of the nation’s labour force.

In an effort to mitigate the impending food crisis, Isidinaso, representing FIPAN, has come up with certain recommendations. These include demanding the immediate halt of soya bean seed exports and calling for intervention in the importation of maize for livestock feeds.

