One out of the six persons abducted by unknown gunmen last week in Aworo village via Agbamu, Kwara while returning on a trip to their hometown in Oyan of Odo-otin local government area of Osun has been killed by the evil perpetrators while 4 others regained freedom after their family members reportedly paid a ransom of N7 million.

Meanwhile, three suspected accomplices who served as abductors informants are presently in the police net after being apprehended in the kidnappers’ den.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson for the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the release of four abductees and the death of one person.

She also confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection with the crime.

The Command Public Relations Officer however refused to comment on the payment of ransom but, sources close to one of the victim’s family members confirmed the payment of the ransom.

It was gathered that those who regained their freedom were set free on Sunday after the ransom payment while circumstance that led to the death of the deceased is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing in this report.

It be recalled that, when the victims were abducted last week Monday, one of them, Mrs, Grace Adepoju escaped from the kidnappers’ den while her surveyor and four others were held hostage by the undesirable elements.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE