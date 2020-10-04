Call him the creator of his own genre of music, then one may not be wrong as rising Afrohood sensation, Oscar Chibuike Okwara, otherwise known as CrucifiX has gradually been building a music brand that is not limited by its immediate environment. The singer who dedicates his career to women speaks to SEGUN ADEBAYO about his passion for music and more.

You grew up partly in Kano, Lagos and India, how did your stay in these places shape your music career?

Growing up in Kano State was the starting point as a lover of music, then performance in musical class and playing my instruments was on a high voltage. This is when I discovered my love for music and the impact it has made in my life today. As a child, I have always been a lover of music and I joined cultural musical group at the age of six playing instruments with my peer both in school and at home. I remember dancing around and my friends will be clapping; that’s when I realised entertainment is part of me.

Looking back at the journeys you so far, what do you think about your career and life at this moment?

Well, there has been a lot of rough edges but that didn’t stop me from achieving my dreams and my quest for both and local international stardom in the musical business.. The journey has shaped my life positively knowing that I was born for this as my name implies.

As a singer, songwriter and producer, you have your hands in different pies, how do you manage to cope with these commitments?

With Practice, focus and determination I’ve been able to achieve a lot especially in this pandemic where you have to worry about so many things. The pandemic didn’t deter me from staying focused knowing where I’m heading to.

You tagged your choice of music genre as Afrohood, what does that mean and how do you intend to make your career big?

I grew up mostly in the hood where everyone is connected to the next person and hood life affected my style of music. Afrohood for me is a personal kind of musical style that relates and reflects where and how I grew up. The vision is to make Afrohood a movement recognised as internationally.

You have been an independent artiste since 2009. It is always hard for Independent artistes to survive in the industry. How have you been coping?

Well, I have had to do what I have to do on a daily basis. As an independent artiste, it comes with a lot of pressure and challenges especially in Africa where survival is 50/50 but that’s not an excuse not to keep moving. For me giving up is not an option.

Does music make you happy or it is just something that pays the bill?

For me, music is life. It has never been about the money or the reward, I have deep passion for music but making a living from what you love is not bad either.

You have a new song out now, what influenced the song and what do you expect to make out of it?

I have always been a preacher of love as I want my fans to accept my gospel of love and kindness especially towards women. The fact remains that we have taken so much from our women and it’s time we protect and show them love which is mostly not applicable in this part of the world. African women deserve love and kindness because without them, there will be no future. My new single Your Worth is dedicated to our women, to protect and to empower them.

In the middle of the pandemic, you dropped a song, WAN, do you think it was wise to have dropped a song that time?

The need to share my experience with my fans matters a lot to me and we were all in the probem so I had to share my experience. WAN is a kind of song that encourages people to work hard and I made sure the message is being put across to my fans who needed it at that time. I don’t just drop songs because for the fun of it. My songs are always laced with powerful lyrics and positive messages.

The industry is blessed with many music stars; what are your chances of getting to the top with your songs?

Every hard work has a pay day just as persistence and consistency is very important in everything we do. I believe the reward will come when it’s your time. We always see the reward but not the process. For me, greatness is a journey and not a destination and I am more concerned about the purpose than the reward.

Are you not worried that despite all you have done, you seem not to be hitting the big stages yet?

Well, I know where I’m coming from and where I’m going. I know how far I have gone and what’s ahead of me. Sometimes, we lose and other times we learn, but we never lose. Whatever that happens, I will get there when the time is right.

What do you think is limiting your game?

I work hard and I know I’m good at what I do. We live in a country where you have limited resources and that’s why independent artistes find it difficult to make it. With limited resources and lack of opportunities one would have had access to if you were signed to a record label, things would have been different. But with determination and focus I’m sure we will get there.

