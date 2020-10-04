Africa Investors Group appoints Hogan Lovells’ Andrew Skipper as co-chair

GLOBAL law firm, Hogan Lovells, has announced the appointment of their Head of Africa Practice, Andrew Skipper, as co-chair of Africa Investors Group (AIG).

Skipper joins Emma Wade-Smith OBE, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa as co-chair.

The initiative, formed earlier this year, aims to ensure the right support for existing United Kingdom (UK) investors in Africa, as well as give guidance to other UK companies on investing in the continent.

“I am delighted to accept this position,” says Skipper, adding that “I am passionate about ensuring more investment goes into Africa, and, more importantly, that these investments are targeted and informed. There is considerable interest in the continent among UK companies and the AIG hopes to harness and direct this interest.”

Announcing Skipper’s new role, Wade-Smith noted: “Andrew has long-standing credentials in supporting business in Africa and has a strong network. I’m looking forward to working closely with him and all AIG members to help drive this important initiative forward so that we can see real and practical progress in the coming months.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…