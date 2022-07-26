Illegal building: Lagos decries activities of developers

THE enforcement team of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has cracked down on an illegal shopping complex being developed at Alade Market, Ikeja.

The General Manager of LASPPPA, Mr Kehinde Osinaike, a town planner, who led the Enforcement Team of the Authority during their routine enforcement on illegal developments around Ikeja, decried the rate of disregard for the state’s Physical Planning Laws especially among building developers.

He averred that the crack down on the illegal construction work within Alade Market, Ikeja, became expedient after the developer failed to regularise the ongoing construction and obtain necessary permits and building approvals.

According to him, despite having sealed the property about three times in the past due to lack of planning permit, the developer repeatedly broke the government seal and continued construction in disregard to the Physical Planning Laws of the state.

In the same vein, Osinaike also noted that the agency discovered that the same developer handling the Alade Market project is also in charge of another unapproved structure (Triangles Mall) Osapa London, Lekki-Epe Express Way.

He noted that though the authority visited and served the structure contravention notices requesting them to comply alongside other erring structures within the area, yet, the developer refused to stop the ongoing construction works at the Triangles Mall.

He emphasised that the authority would not relent on its mandate as the arm of the Lagos State Government charged with the duty of ensuring that physical structures are built in tandem with Physical Planning Permit Laws, enshrined to guarantee the safety of lives, properties and general wellbeing of Lagosians.

He further declared that the authority will not desist from carrying out enforcement on all properties in Lagos State without due authorisation to carry on construction (Planning Permit) and to ensure that such constructions after obtaining permit are carried on in compliance with the stipulations of the permit granted.

The exercise saw the enforcement team extending its activities to the Ogudu and Agboyi- Ketu areas of the state, where properties contravening Physical Planning Permit Laws and had hitherto been served notices to comply but failed to do so, were either served notices to stop work or sealed – off.

In another development, the state government said it has reclaimed the encroached portion of Ikorodu GRA Scheme III, located in Odonla, Lucky Fibre axis of Ikorodu.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, stated that the state government had to dislodge the illegal occupants and return the affected portion of land to the original allottees, who are with Certificates of Occupancy issued by the Lands Bureau.

He said that the move was to restore confidence in government schemes, give deserved restitution to the rights of the original allottees and also forestall the bastardisation of the scheme.

Salako said that the action, which was prompted by the estrangement of the rightful owners from their properties, the unconscionable development by usurpers and the deafening complaints of allottees, was a follow-up to the service of statutory notices, including the stop-work order of February 4.

He warned that land grabbers parading themselves as omo-onile should stop further encroachment on government’s land, while urging unsuspecting buyers to beware of such land offers.