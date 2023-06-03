Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, announced on Saturday his plans to initiate the first wave of projects in all 16 local government areas of the state, prioritizing the needs and preferences of the communities.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo, Governor Agbu emphasized the importance of executing projects where they are most required and aligning them with the aspirations of the local residents.

Governor Agbu further revealed that, within the first 100 days of his administration, he would declare a state of emergency in the basic education sector to bring about a transformative change.

He emphasized his commitment to seeking input from the communities before embarking on any project, ensuring that the immediate impact is felt by the people.

“My first set of projects across 16 local governments of Taraba would be based on what is the people’s priority and determination. I will go round the communities where votes came, ask what they want the government to do for them,” Governor Agbu stated, underlining his dedication to inclusive governance.

He added, “I will not just execute projects, I will ask the people to tell me exactly what they want. I do not want a situation where projects would be executed, and the immediate community would not know the impact.”

Governor Agbu also stressed his unwavering commitment to transforming the education sector, declaring a state of emergency on primary and post-primary education to enhance the learning capabilities of the state’s younger citizens.

“My desire for quality representation and general good governance for Taraba is not negotiable. I will ensure a boost in infrastructural development to place Taraba among contending Nigerian states in terms of development,” Governor Agbu affirmed.

Youth development and empowerment were cited as top priorities for the governor, with plans to appoint qualified youths to represent the state in various developmental sectors of governance.

Regarding projects commissioned by his predecessor, Darius Ishaku, Governor Agbu pledged to assess their completion status. If necessary, inquiries will be conducted to rectify any issues that may have occurred under the previous administration.

Governor Agbu concluded by expressing his intent to select competent individuals who can effectively contribute to the state’s development. Their appointments will be based on merit and their ability to deliver high-quality service for the benefit of Taraba State.





