Taraba State Government through Youth committee, on Tuesday, commenced three-day first Taraba Youths, economic and security summit, “Targ” (Harvesting the potential in our youth, Repositioning Taraba from potential to prosperity and securing our people), to end youth restiveness, tackle insecurity and woo investors to improve the economy of Taraba.

Gov Kefas Agbu noted during the opening ceremony of the summit in Jalingo that the idea was to coordinate youths’ empowerment and social-economic development of Taraba.

The governor who was represented by secretary to the Taraba State Government (SSG), Chief, G.T Kataps, explained that the summit was to create an enabling environment for investors to come explore the potential of the State.

Earlier, Mr Benjamin Bako, chairman of the committee said the summit was Governor Kefas Agbu’s effort toward creating an enabling environment for investors to come explore the potential of the State.

The chairman also explained that the summit was to change the narrative and the mentality of youths who believe that one must work with government, forgetting the available technologies to explore.

“We want to give our youths the technological skills in line with the global trend. We want to change the mentality of our youth that one must work with government.

“In the economic sector, the summit is to bring in investors both local and foreign to explore the potential of the state and empower our communities with economic activities.

“Stakeholders have been drowned from across the state to chart a way forward towards ensuring the security of lives and property because, without security, we can not achieve our plans for the State.

“I want to tell you the youth that the governor of Taraba, Dr Kefas Agbu has offered you the opportunity to be empowered, to explore innovative Ideas to tackle not only your personal modern life’s challenge but developmental challenges bedeviling Taraba.

“Success is intentional, what and who you listen to, and what you know is what frees you or imprisons you in the journey of life. I assure you that after today, you will never remain the same again.

“I want to also remind you that mindset is everything. To succeed, you must have a daring mindset and stop spending time in places and with persons that won’t grow you and add value to your life.





“If you continue to listen to analysis that leads to paralysis, no matter how big your certificate is, you will go nowhere.

“Technology has become the fastest growing Industry in the world and also In our lives now. If you don’t keep learning and adapting to these new trends, you will be left stranded with your certificates. What you are seeing today is the brainchild of Dr Kefas Agbu who has set out in earnest to create tomorrow’s champions, skillful youths and great entrepreneurs,” the chairman said.

