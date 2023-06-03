The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and top aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Gagdi said he was elated by the choice of the Speaker because he has no reservations about his competence and ability to support President Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of Nigeria.

He added that as a seasoned Lawmakers that has well over 20 years of experience in the workings of the Legislature, he is confident that Hon. Gbajabiamila will work to create a productive relationship between the two arms of government that will ultimately benefit the Nigerian people.

Similarly, he also applauded the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Hon. Gagdi noted that the persons appointed demonstrate President Tinubu’s resolve to appoint only competent persons that can perform optimally for the overall good of the country.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant them wisdom to discharge their duties effectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…





VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…