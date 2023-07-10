Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, on Monday forwarded a list of 21 Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, Speaker of the state assembly announced the executive governor’s communication at the floor of the house during plenary in Jalingo.

The list as obtained by Tribune Online has; Prof. Nicholas Oliver Namessan, Mr. George Peter, Mr. Gideon Samuel Nonso, Dr. Augustina Godwin, Engr. Naomi Tanko Agbu, Mrs. Aishat Adul-Azzez K. Barde, Dr. Sarah Enoch Adi, Hon. Joseph Titus Nagombe, Dr. Bodia Gbansheya Buma, Mrs. Zainabu Usman Jalingo, Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN, Mr. Habu James Philip, Comrade Julius Peter M.Ed, Hon. Saviour Badzoilig Noku, Dr. Philister Ibrahim PhD Musa, Mrs. Mary Sinjen, Mr. Daniel Ishaya, Comrade Noseh Luka, Mr. Joseph Joshua, Mr. Usman Muslim Abdullahi and Mr. Yakubu S. Yakubu

Correspondent reports that governor Kefas had earlier in June 2023, directed the state PDP, to liaise with stakeholders at the grassroot to nominate credible men and women to be appointed cabinet members of his administration.

