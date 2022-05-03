IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has upgraded and relaunched the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre for providing additional aid to police operatives in acquiring credible electronic criminal databases to support investigations and strategic operational and tactical planning.

The upgrade will facilitate the easy identification of suspects, crime location, modus operandi, and Global Positioning System (GPS) to geolocate crimes, amongst others.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 has become imperative in view of the sophistication of criminals, who now apply technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

It added that the database would provide baseline data using ICT and biometrics, stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

It explained that the IGP has mandated the project consultant to fast track comprehensive training of dedicated police personnel who would man the systems across Zonal, State, and Divisional Headquarters for the collection, management, and uploading of biometric data, case files, investigation, and trial processes, to the central database at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.





It added the IGP had ordered a full-scale upgrade of all Police Forensic laboratories and digital resource centres across the nation.

He equally tasked Forensic Unit officers of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) to effectively apply advanced knowledge acquired at various capacity-building workshops organized in collaboration with foreign agencies and other governmental bodies, ministries, departments and agencies of governments at all levels.

According to it, “the Inspector-General of Police emphasized that these developments are in line with his policing agenda to incorporate the application of cutting-edge technology and intelligence-led policing model to operational and investigation functions in consonance with international best practices. He equally assured Nigerians of the dedication of his administration to bestowing the nation with a people-oriented, endearing and professional police force.

• As PSC says Magu has not been promoted to AIG

In another development, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has refuted a media report that it has promoted the immediate past Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, a Commissioner of Police, CP to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.

The newspaper (not Nigerian Tribune) had claimed that the elevation was done by the Commission based off the recommendation of the IGP Baba.

However, the Spokesperson of the Commission, Me Ikechukwu Ani, refuted the claim while speaking with our correspondent during an interview in Abuja.

According to him, “no plenary session has been held. So, the report is false. Promotion and disciplining of commissioned police officers except that of the IGP are being done at the plenary session and to best of my knowledge no has taken place.”

Magu who is the most senior Commissioner of Police in the Force is due for retirement on Thursday, May 5 this year.