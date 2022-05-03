2023: Fayemi joins presidential race, to unveil agenda on Wednesday

After several months of speculations and uncertainties, the Ekiti state governor and chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi, who will be finishing his second term in October this year, disclosed that he would be revealing his plans and programmes for the nation at an event in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Tuesday, the governor explained that ” the Wednesday’s declaration, tagged “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda”, is the climax of the Governor’s extensive consultations across the geo-political zones in the last six weeks. It will also lay to rest speculations on whether he would run for the Presidency or not.”

Oyebode said, ” The NGF Chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law. The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday in the nation’s capital city.

“Remarkably, Dr Fayemi kick-started the consultation in Owo, Ondo State, where he met with the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye. Owo is renowned as the seat of progressive politics in the country, being the birthplace of the defunct Action Group (AG) led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Thereafter, Dr Fayemi met with Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, (who was his Secondary School principal) and other leaders, of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, including Chief Olu Falae and Chief Cornelius Adebayo in Akure, Ondo State capital.





“The Afenifere leaders did a frank assessment of current trends in the country and concluded that the country needs a leader, a democrat with character, courage and compassion at this critical period. They scored Dr Fayemi high on these points and gave their blessings for his aspiration.”

The statement added, “Determined to deepen the consultations, Dr Fayemi also visited the Osemawe of Ondo, HRM Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo at his palace in Ondo town and the Deji of Akure, HRM Oba Aladetoyinbo Ognlade Aladelusi at his palace in Akure. The consultation also took him to Ile- Ife, Osun State, the cradle of the Yoruba, where he met the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who accorded him a grand reception that lasted for hours, interspersed with prayer sessions and cultural entertainment.

“Dr Fayemi also met with the Olubadan of Ibadan, HRM Oba Lekan Balogun; the Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo; the Awujale of Ijebu ode, HRM Oba Sikiru Adetona; and the Akarigbo of Remoland, who is also the chairman of Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi in their respective palaces, where he got royal blessings.

“Dr Fayemi’s consultation train later moved to the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, of the Opobo Kingdom and Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers. He also visited and had talks with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Mohammed Jega during the Sallah holiday and both leaders respectively expressed their admiration for his personality and capacity as a bridge-builder and lover of peace.

“He had earlier held a major meeting with members of Ekiti State Traditional Council in Ado-Ekiti, with over 110 Obas in attendance.

“The Ekiti Obas who were excited at the possibility of one of their sons becoming the next President of the country, pledged their unalloyed support for Dr Fayemi’s presidential bid.”

