The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has tasked various Police commands across the country on the infrastructural development.

Egbetokun gave the task at the commissioning of Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun wards and physiotherapy department of the Oyo Police Command Hospital, Ibadan on Sunday.

He said the project is in line with the vision of the leadership of the Police which is centered on the well-being of the Force.

The IGP, who is billed to commission projects embarked upon by the various commands from next week, urged the leadership in the various commands, especially the medical sector to always look inward and think of projects that would be of benefit to not only the police but the general public.

According to him, “this project will be of benefit to the Police and the general public .

“The building which is named after me is made up of seven wards and the physiotherapy unit is completed at a record time.

“The project was initiated by the ACP Kazim Olakunle of the Command medical unit.

“I’m enjoining all commands across the country to follow suit.

“Also, I want to thank the leadership of the Oyo Command for adequate protection of lives and property.”