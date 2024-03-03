Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has warned those responsible for the wanton destruction in the communal clash between the three communities of Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno, to cease and desist henceforth or face the full wrath of the law, threatening that he has credible intelligence on their activities of the perpetrators.

The Governor gave the warning when he visited the centre of the communal clash, in company of Service Commanders of the various security agencies, stakeholders from the affected communities and other top government functionaries in the State, to see the extent of damage in the area.

Governor Eno, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, talked tough on the perpetrators even as he preached peace to the sister LGAs.

“I have credible intelligence on those who are sponsoring our young people to go out and cause this mayhem.

“After this warning today, if this happens again, I can assure you that the government will call you out, pick you up and you will face the penalty squarely.

“So, I want to appeal to our political gladiators to stop taking sides and fanning the embers of disunity. We are leaders and we cannot be sponsoring young people to take the laws into their hands. We will not allow it,”he cautioned.

Governor Eno reminded the people of their filial and communal ties.

“The two communities are united in so many ways. There is a high level of inter-marriages between yourselves, and I do not see any reason for these repeated clashes. By the grace of God, we are determined to put an end to this problem.

“I had to evacuate 16 people who were wounded in the course of these unfortunate clashes and once I leave here, I am going to visit them at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital”.

He however gave a strong note of warning to the Transition Chairmen of the affected three Local Government areas: Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno.

“I want to say this to the chairmen of the three local government councils: You have the responsibility to maintain law and order in your respective domains. If any of this should happen again in your domains, you know you are transition chairmen; I will remove you immediately and I promise you, I will.”

On the main cause of the conflict, Stubbs Creek Forest, the Governor declared that “the land belongs to the government.

“Stubbs Creek, I want to state emphatically, belongs to neither Eket, Esit Eket or Ibeno. It is a forest reserve which belongs to the government.

“Since 1930, I have seen all the gazettes, even that of 1966 till date. So those who have gone in there have essentially been encroaching on government’s land and this must stop today.

“I have directed the Ministry of Lands to come up with the entire plan and we will soon issue a proclamation on it.

“Government needs Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve as a source of carbon credits, which ultimately will provide jobs for the youths of these areas.”

The Governor warned those who may try to go against the resolve of the government to rethink.

”Security agencies will continue to ensure there is law and order. They have the directive to confront any group that may want to start this problem again.

“They are going to be stationed here and they will not be lenient with anyone who breaks the law. The law will certainly take its course. We must have communities that are governed by law; so please be warned.”

On the issue of the new map for the state, Governor Eno pleaded for understanding, noting that the case is in court. “While the matter is still in court, you have to wait. Please let us be calm and maintain peace.

“I came here today as a man of peace and I speak peace in this land, that the people of Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno must accept peace and peace will return to these communities.”

The Governor also visited victims of the communal clash at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he went round the wards to comfort the wounded.