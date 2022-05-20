FAAN confirms case of mangled body discovered at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the organization, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the corpse was discovered by a motorized cleaner, “that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.”

The FAAN spokesperson had earlier told Tribune Online that efforts were being made by the authority officials to unravel the mystery behind the mangled body.

