Following the tragic death of the renowned artist Mohbad, a meeting was convened at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, involving the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos.

The primary agenda was to deliberate on the circumstances surrounding the artist’s untimely demise and chart a course for a comprehensive investigation.

The IGP wasted no time and promptly directed the CP Lagos to deploy the full spectrum of the command’s resources to conduct a thorough and meticulous investigation into the matter.

The objective of this investigation is to unravel the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death, shed light on any potential foul play, and bring those responsible to justice.

He, therefore, pledged unreserved support and assistance to the CP Lagos

See the tweet below

IGP and CP Lagos deliberating on the death of Mohbad at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Saturday. The IGP immediately directed CP Lagos to deploy the command’s resources to carry out thorough investigation on the matter. The IGP promised the CP of… pic.twitter.com/7sVjlatU2E — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) September 16, 2023

