Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is elated over the emergence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo as the Zonal Vice Chairman North East of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Chairman of the North East Speakers Forum.

The Governor who described Luggerewo’s election as a well-deserved one, noted that his dedication and exemplary leadership earned him this significant recognition.

He said, “Your role as the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly has been characterized by commitment to service, profound wisdom, and the ability to bring people together for a common purpose.”

He also said, “Your election by your counterparts to serve in these positions is a testament to your outstanding qualities as a lawmaker, presiding officer and leader”.

The Governor expressed confidence that Luggerewo will continue to excel and contribute positively to the development of not only Gombe State but the entire North East subregion and the nation.

According to him, “Your wealth of experience and your vision for a better Nigeria will undoubtedly guide you to engender unity among speakers, and the advancement of legislative matters in our subregion”.

He assured the Gombe Speaker of the solidarity, support and goodwill of his administration in his new responsibilities as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, DG ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE