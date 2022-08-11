Igbos in Lagos APC pledge total support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Members of the Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Thursday, vowed to give their maximum support for the realisation of the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023 General Elections.

This was just as the Ndigbo group passed a vote of confidence on the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, who is also its Apex leader, and the State Coordinatorship, Eze Uche Dimgba popularly called Eze Okpotemba, saying it was resolved not to give in to selfish ambition of some leaders who wanted to destabilise the organisation for their selfish interest.

Chairman of Conference 57 of Ndigbo in APC in Lagos, Chima Ukwandu, gave this vow during a press conference, which took place in the Oregun area of the state, saying the gathering was to reiterate and reinstate the total loyalty,

determination and support the ethnic group to APC and its candidates in this forthcoming elections.

“Today, we have gathered once more to reiterate and reinstate our total loyalty, determination and support to our great party APC, and its candidates in this forthcoming elections,” Ukwandu said.

Ukwandu, while giving the pledge, maintained that Ndi Igbo in Lagos remained one and a united family, urging the group not to be distracted or discouraged by information or rumours being passed around by some leaders, but should maintain their objective of winning elections for the ruling APC and ensure it produced the next president for Nigeria.

Ukwandu wondered why the division in the Ndigbo leadership in the APC when it was just about five or six months to the general elections, describing such as “a distraction from some disgruntled elements that do not want the party to succeed.”

According to him, the said misinformation having to do with the disagreement, which he said does not exist, was to disrupt the arrangements on the ground to ensure the success of the APC, maintaining that what was paramount to them as a group “is the success of APC in the forthcoming elections.”

“We have to get it right, ours is to get our people to vote APC, we, therefore, pass our vote of confidence in Joe Igbokwe. Our loyalty is 100 per cent for APC.

“For the avoidance of doubts, let me state that Conference 57 has lived up to expectation and is still moving. We believe this upcoming election will show the strength of

our work.

“We have worked and kept our various local governments intact for the success of our great party, even without much support from the party. We have been faithful in duty as charged by our Apex leader, Engr Joe Igbokwe (every work has a reward),” Ukwandu stated.

“We wish to unequivocally state that we believe in the Apex leadership of Engr Joe lgbokwe and the State Coordinatorship, Eze Uche Dimgba (Eze Okpotemba),” he added.

