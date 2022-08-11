7 ways to stay sexually pure despite pressure to give in

Being sexually pure in this present world can be so hard. Premarital sex has been the order of the day in this present society.

This is because sexually explicit content is widespread. Adverts are no longer safe; even surfing through your social media channels might put you in trouble. Sexually explicit advertisements pop up suddenly, and if you are not cautious, you might be trapped.

Self discipline is necessary for every young adult to stay clear of sexual immorality that could erode their standards and values.

Celibacy saves you from the dangers of premarital sex. Unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), abortion, emotional traumas, rejection by families, loss of value are examples of the dangers of premarital sex.

However, despite all this, there are still some actions you can intentionally take to keep you sexually pure even in the midst of this perverse world.

1. Surround yourselves with likeminds

The best way to move forward in life is to be surrounded by people with the same goal. To be sexually pure, you must be friends with those who believe in sexual purity. They will keep you in check consistently. If you have friends that are consistently sexually active, you might be in danger of doing the same.

2. Feed your eyes with the right materials

It is so hard to not encounter sexual content that might trigger sexual desires. Social media is one place where you find this content. You must be determined to guard your eyes and your heart. As soon as you can, avoid people and places where sexual immorality can be triggered.

3. Set boundaries with your partners

Spending time with your partner can be a major trigger. Having sexual urges or desires is not a crime because that is the way you’ve been wired. This is why self discipline is necessary. To stay sexually pure, you must set boundaries with your partner. Sexual triggers like kissing, cuddling, holding hands for too long can be very dangerous on your journey of sexual abstinence. Also, date with a definite purpose.

4. Ensure you are in the right relationship

A verse in the bible says, “Can two walk together except they agree?” To stay sexually pure, you must ensure your partner in a romantic relationship also has the same goal. If you are in a relationship with someone who doesn’t believe in sexual purity, it might be hard for you to stay sexually pure.

5. Understand your weaknesses





You must understand your weak point to stay sexually pure. This would help you guard against traps that might snatch you on your journey of sexual purity. For example, if you are someone who gets sexually aroused by just hugging ladies, staying clear of hugging ladies would help you to keep yourself safe. Understand what works for you and what does not.

6. Avoid unnecessary intimacy with the opposite sex

Be cautious in your relationship with the opposite sex, especially the intimate ones. Avoid being in secluded places with them alone. Be cautious while with them, do not think you cannot fall.

7. Have an accountability partner

To remain sexually pure, regardless of your past sexual dealings, it is necessary to have someone you are accountable to. But be sure that such a person also has the same sexual purity goal so as to guide you positively.

