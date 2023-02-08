By Ebiowei Lawal | Yenagoa

The people of Igbogene-Epie Federated Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have elected a Professor of Information Technology and Communications, Augustine Ikien, as their paramount ruler (Obeneken).

Ikien, who is Vice President for Academic Affairs at American University of Nigeria scored 907 votes to beat his closest rival, Dr. Innocent Omons, who scored 464 votes.

Declaring Professor Ikien, a former chairman of Mobile and Wireless Technologies Department, the election committee chairman, Mr. Tony Gabriel, said that the election which took place at the community town hall was peaceful as the police and election observers were present.

Speaking further, ELECO chairman said that Chief Wunughugbeni Charles was also elected as the deputy paramount ruler, while Mr. Trust Victor emerged as the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman.

Gabriel said: “The paramount ruler position was contested by two persons and they are Professor Augustine Ikein and Dr. Innocent Omons. The total votes cast was 1,394 while 23 votes were void.

“Innocent Omons scored 464 votes while Professor Ikein scored 907 votes and with the powers conferred on me as the ELECO chairman, I hereby declare Professor Ikein as the Paramount Ruler of Igbogene-Epie Federated Community.

”Next is the deputy paramount ruler which was contested by three persons, Hon. Leader Isaac, Chief Yenesom Epem and Chief Wunughugbeni Charles. The total votes casted was 1,401, total void votes is 54.

“Leader Isaac scored 194 votes, Chief Yenesom Epem scored 327 votes while Chief Wunughugbeni Charles scored 824 votes. I hereby declare Chief Wunughugbeni Charles as the deputy paramount ruler of Igbogene-Epie Federated Community.

”The CDC chairman position was contested by two persons, Mr. Romeo Sorgwe and Mr.Trust Victor. Total number of votes cast 1,399, votes void 29. Mr. Trust Victor scored 733 votes and Romeo Sorgwe scored 617 votes. I hereby declare Mr. Trust Victor as the new CDC chairman of Igbogene-epie Federated Community.”





He thanked the Obenibe of Epie kingdom, King Malla Sasime, the police and the ELECO members for the support at ensuring that the election was rancour-free.

Speaking on the election, a representative of Epie Council of Chiefs, Chief Natus Zebekeme and Hon. Osain Freedom Josiah, President of Epie kingdom Development Organisation commended the people for the mature and peaceful way the election was conducted, advising other communities in Epie and Atissa to emulate Igbogene-Epie residents.

They charged those who won to ensure that everyone in the community is carried along by operating an open door policy in order to bring about peace and development.

Speaking to newsmen, Professor Ikein appreciated the people for the love shown by electing him as the paramount ruler, adding that he is humbled by the victory.

Ikein promised to operate an open door policy and that fairness, transparency and equity will be his watchword in the administration of the community.

He praised those who contested for their resilience and courage, saying that their wisdom, advice and contributions are needed to move the community forward.

