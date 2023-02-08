Idahosa Moses | Benin City

A group of Dukes (Enigie) in Benin kingdom, Edo State has again distanced itself from a letter purportedly asking the Edo State government to constitute “Traditional Council” for Edo South Local Government Areas of the state.

The Dukes, in their unanimous decision, frowned at the demand which they described as evil, sacrilegious and rebellious against the Oba of Benin, allegedly spearheaded by the Dukes of Egbaen-Siluko, Evbuobanosa and their allies.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other EnigieS at a world press conference on Sunday in Benin City, the Enogie of Iguogie community, Oba Festus Osagiede Aiyeki, said that they remain loyal to the Benin monarch who he described as their royal father.

He warned that attempt by any individual or group to distract the Oba of Benin in any guise will be resisted by them.

He said: “The news of the letter to the Edo State government, stating that Enigie from various Dukedoms in Benin kingdom (South-South) is seeking for Edo South traditional council having the signatories of other Enigie in the kingdom was done out of total deceit.

“We the Enigie of various Dukes in Benin kingdom under the Oba of Benin, respectfully inform the Benin Traditional Council and the public that we are not and can never be part of such evil plans.

“We hereby distance ourselves from such rebellious cum sacrilegious act.

“To this end, the Enigie in Benin kingdom want to restate that Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko is no longer the Chief Coordinator of the Enigie in Benin kingdom (Edo South), because he has since been removed by the Oba of Benin, which took effect from January 3, 2023,” Aiyeki said.

It will be recalled that the Oba of Benin had on January 3, removed the Duke of Egbaen-Siluko as the coordinator in charge of Dukes in Edo South senatorial district.





