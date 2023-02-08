By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

Private School Owners of Nigeria (PSON), Delta State chapter, has lamented exorbitant enrolment levies, licence renewal and taxes by the state and local governments.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Monday at Effurun, coordinator of the PSON, Chief Lucky Ovwigho, decried the situation, calling on the incoming government in the state to reverse the trend.

The PSON, who spoke one after the other, tasked the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege to reduce the burden of levies on them if he emerges governor in the coming election.

“Over the years, school owners pay exorbitantly for enrolment, licence renewal, taxes and state or local government levies.

“If you will agree with us, all private schools in Nigeria are complementing the efforts of the governments,” the group said.

The group, among others, requested minimal and affordable annual renewal levies, a commissionership slot and grants for development.

Responding, Omo-Agege, who approved all the requests of PSON, decried a situation where in riverside Delta, it is about 14 teachers to 600 pupils.

He promised to provide incentives to private school owners so that they can expand their tentacles to the creeks on Delta, adding that current fees being paid by students of higher institutions in the state will be slashed.





