IFMA renews push for technology-driven facility management

THE International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter has renewed push for technology-driven and sustainable management of public and private infrastructure amid growing concerns over the maintenance and operational efficiency of the country’s critical assets, with inauguration of its Abuja Branch

The inauguration, held at the platinum LEED-certified AFREXIM African Trade Center in Abuja, alongside the association’s 2026 Advocacy Day, is aimed at expanding IFMA’s national presence, strengthening professional engagement and promoting international best practices in facility management.

The development comes as the association seeks to reposition facility management beyond routine building maintenance to a strategic function that supports infrastructure sustainability, operational efficiency, cost reduction and long-term asset value.

Speaking at the event, President of IFMA Nigeria Chapter, Engr. Sheriff Daramola, said the Abuja branch would provide a platform for professional training and certification, industry collaboration, student mentorship and networking among built-environment professionals in the Federal Capital Territory and the wider northern region.

He noted that Abuja’s concentration of critical national assets, including government ministries, hospitals, educational institutions, airports and major infrastructure, makes effective facility management essential to their performance and sustainability.

Daramola, who spoke on the theme, “Beyond Maintenance: Leveraging Technology for Sustainable Facility Management Practice in Nigeria,” said professionals must embrace innovation, digital solutions and sustainable practices to improve the management and long-term value of buildings and infrastructure.

He stressed that sustainable facility management must incorporate energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, asset longevity and the provision of safe and healthy indoor environments, while taking into account Nigeria’s peculiar operating conditions.

“We must also recognise that sustainable facility management goes beyond routine maintenance. It requires deliberate attention to energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, procurement, asset longevity and the provision of safe and healthy environments. Our approach must, however, reflect Nigeria’s realities, including energy reliability, infrastructure constraints and operating costs,” he said.

He called on government institutions, property owners, businesses, educational institutions and service providers to partner with facility management professionals in improving the planning, operation and maintenance of public and private assets.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore, represented by the Director and Head of Department, Federal Public Assets Maintenance Department, Arch. Chioma Wogu-Ogbonna, said the Federal Government was prioritising technology-driven and preventive maintenance to improve the management of public assets nationwide.

She said the ministry was advancing the deployment of digital maintenance systems and pursuing partnerships with IFMA to strengthen professional standards, build capacity and support policies promoting sustainable facility management across federal assets.

According to her, closer collaboration with professional bodies such as IFMA would help improve the maintenance culture and ensure that public infrastructure delivers greater value throughout its lifecycle.

Also speaking, Coordinator of the newly inaugurated IFMA Nigeria Abuja Branch, Engr. (Dr.) Oluwaseun Yinka Alabi, FNSE, said the branch leadership would focus on structured membership mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, professional development and strategic collaboration to establish a strong institutional foundation.

Alabi, who will work with Nnaemeka Samson Ebechidi, Branch Coordinating Secretary, and Towobola Adefeegbe, Branch Coordinating Treasurer, said the leadership would establish operational structures and create an inclusive platform to strengthen the association’s presence in the FCT.

“Effective immediately, we shall commence a structured membership mobilisation drive through constructive engagement, strategic outreach and purposeful collaboration with professionals and other relevant stakeholders.

“We shall consult and engage stakeholders towards a common goal: strengthening our institution and repositioning facilities management as a strategic partner in organisational growth, operational efficiency and sustainable development,” he said.

The event also featured recognition of members who have contributed to the growth of facility management practice in Abuja, with Engr. (Dr.) Samson Opaluwah receiving the IFMA Nigeria Lifetime Membership Award.

Other members recognised included Ahmed Abubakar, Muhammed Usman and the late Collins Osayamwen, an IFMA Fellow.

Students of the built environment from the University of Abuja also participated in the programme as part of efforts to promote mentorship and encourage the next generation of facility management professionals.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, Asade Agunloye IV, who is Chairman of the IFMA Nigeria Board of Trustees, was represented by the Olu of Olowo Town and former President of IFMA Nigeria, HRM Oba (Engr.) Ebenezer O. Soetan, alongside ESV Abel Olawaye, FNIESV.

As part of activities marking the inauguration and Advocacy Day, participants undertook facility tours of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) and the AFREXIM African Trade Center.

The tours provided participants with practical insights into the application of technology and sustainability in modern infrastructure management, including energy performance optimisation, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, smart sensors, Internet of Things solutions and indoor air quality management.

The facilities also demonstrated how digital technologies and sustainable building practices are increasingly shaping the future of facility management, particularly in improving operational performance and reducing the long-term costs of infrastructure ownership.