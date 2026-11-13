Why Nigerian parents abroad must rethink their children’s upbringing

By: Adewale K. Kareem

ARE Nigerian parents abroad giving their children a better upbringing, or simply a more comfortable life? This question deserves serious reflection among Nigerian families raising children overseas. The pursuit of better education, economic security, reliable healthcare and greater opportunities is entirely understandable. Yet, in our determination to secure these advantages, we must also consider what our children may be missing: meaningful connections to their cultural heritage, extended families, ancestral languages and the values that shape their identity. Having taught in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Australia, I have come to appreciate an important distinction: a higher standard of living does not automatically guarantee a better standard of upbringing. This conviction formed the foundation of a lecture I recently delivered while officiating at the child-naming ceremony of Mr. and Mrs. Bello. Titled “Beyond Material Comfort: Why Raising Nigerian Children in Nigeria Deserves Our Strongest Consideration,” the lecture examined the cultural, educational, familial and spiritual implications of raising Nigerian children abroad. Originally presented in 12 pages, I have since condensed it into four pages to make its central arguments more accessible to parents, educators and the wider public.

My position is not that Nigeria is inherently superior to Australia or other developed countries. Rather, it is that successful parenting requires more than material prosperity, and Nigerian parents abroad should carefully consider the distinctive advantages their homeland may offer. Cultural identity is one of those advantages. Children need to understand their origins, appreciate their heritage and develop a meaningful sense of belonging. Our indigenous languages, traditions and family histories are not merely reminders of the past; they are connections between generations. A Nigerian child who speaks English fluently but cannot communicate meaningfully with grandparents may lose access to an important part of their family’s cultural inheritance. Although many Nigerian families abroad successfully preserve their languages and traditions, others face the challenges of cultural assimilation. The extended-family system represents another significant consideration. In many Nigerian communities, grandparents, uncles, aunties and trusted relatives contribute to children’s development through guidance, emotional support and the transmission of family values.

Research from Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child identifies stable, supportive adult relationships as important foundations of resilience. Such relationships are possible anywhere, but proximity to caring relatives can create valuable opportunities for everyday interaction and intergenerational learning. Education must remain central to this conversation. There is a widespread assumption that schooling in a developed country automatically guarantees superior outcomes. Australia and other developed nations undoubtedly possess considerable educational strengths, but effective learning depends on more than geographical location. The quality of teaching, school leadership, curriculum, parental involvement, learning resources and the home environment all influence educational development.

Nigeria has schools capable of providing excellent education where qualified teachers, effective leadership and appropriate facilities are available. The OECD’s PISA 2022 findings also examine the relationship between family support, educational experiences and student wellbeing. Although these findings do not establish that Nigerian schooling is superior, they reinforce the importance of looking beyond geography when considering children’s educational needs.

Parents should therefore assess the actual educational opportunities available to their children rather than assume that every foreign school necessarily provides a better experience than every Nigerian school. Moreover, a Nigerian education need not limit international opportunities. Children can acquire strong academic and cultural foundations at home while subsequently pursuing higher education and professional careers anywhere in the world. For Muslim families, religious and moral upbringing adds another important dimension. Islamic teachings emphasise parental responsibility for nurturing faith, honesty, compassion, humility and good character. In supportive Nigerian communities, children may benefit from regular interaction with religious institutions, Qur’anic teachers and positive community role models. Nevertheless, strong Muslim communities also exist abroad, and religious commitment depends fundamentally on parental example and consistent guidance rather than geographical location. Beyond religion, traditional Nigerian values such as respect, integrity, gratitude and communal responsibility can contribute meaningfully to character development when practised positively. These values should complement independent thinking, creativity and respect for children’s rights, rather than justify unquestioning obedience or harsh discipline.

Nigeria’s challenges, however, cannot be ignored. Insecurity, economic instability, inadequate infrastructure and unequal access to healthcare and quality education remain serious concerns. No parent should compromise a child’s safety, health or educational wellbeing in pursuit of cultural preservation.

My argument is therefore particularly relevant to Nigerian families who have the financial resources, support networks and access to suitable schools and healthcare to provide a secure andnriching environment at home. For such families, raising children in Nigeria deserves thoughtful consideration, especially during their formative years, when identity, values, habits and relationships are developing. There is also a broader national interest at stake. Nigeria requires educated, innovative and ethically grounded citizens who understand its challenges and are willing to contribute to its progress. Although Nigerians in the diaspora make invaluable contributions to national development, we must resist the notion that success can only be achieved by leaving one’s homeland permanently. Our children should not grow up believing that Nigeria is merely a country their parents left behind or a destination for occasional holidays. They should understand its history, appreciate its potential and recognise opportunities to participate in its future. It is against this background that I intend to make advocacy for raising Nigerian children in Nigeria a continuing priority in my educational and community engagements. This advocacy is neither a rejection of migration nor a suggestion that every Nigerian family abroad must relocate. It is a call for thoughtful parenting decisions that consider cultural continuity, educational quality, family relationships, moral development and children’s overall wellbeing alongside economic opportunities.

I also believe that advocacy should be accompanied by practical educational alternatives. Through Attaofeequ Billahi (AB) International School, Nigeria, we provide education from daycare through secondary school, with day and boarding facilities available for families, including those returning from abroad. Further information is available at https://abischools.top.

Ultimately, the decision about where to raise children must reflect each family’s circumstances and, above all, the best interests of the child. But Nigerian parents abroad should ask themselves a question that goes beyond financial security and material convenience: What kind of adults are we preparing our children to become? We should measure successful parenting not merely by the passports our children hold, the countries in which they reside or the privileges they enjoy, but by the knowledge they acquire, the character they demonstrate, the relationships they maintain and the values they uphold. We should not become so determined to give our children the best that the world can offer that we unintentionally deny them the invaluable heritage, family connections and values that their homeland can provide. Our responsibility is to raise children who can compete confidently on the global stage without losing their cultural identity, moral compass or sense of belonging. Let us give our children roots strong enough to sustain them and wings capable of carrying them anywhere in the world. The future of our children, and indeed the future of Nigeria, deserves nothing less.

•Dr. Kareem (AKK), a former Oyo State governorship aspirant, is an educator and community leader