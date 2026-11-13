Police arrest suspected robbers terrorising Kano communities

Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers allegedly terrorising Falgore forest and its surrounding communities in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police also recovered N600,000 in cash, nine mobile phones, knives and sticks from the suspects.

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Sulaiman Alhaji Umaru of Damau Village in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and 22-year-old Abubakar Sale of Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, were arrested on November 6.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said operatives of the Doguwa Division apprehended the suspects at Dogon Dutse, in Falgore forest at about 5 p.m., following credible intelligence.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, Sulaiman, confessed to conspiring with seven other persons to rob Adamu Sa’adu of Kubau, Kaduna State of N1.35 million and other valuables around the Falgore forest axis.

The police said N600,000, nine mobile phones of different makes, knives and sticks were recovered from the suspects.

Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended officers of the Doguwa Division for what he described as a successful operation, attributing the breakthrough to credible intelligence, prompt response and community cooperation.

Bakori said the operation was in line with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, which he said emphasises intelligence-led policing, community partnership, professionalism and respect for human rights.

He disclosed that efforts were being intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the suspected criminal gang.

The police commissioner added that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon their conclusion.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police by providing credible information to enhance security in the state.