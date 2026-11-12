Alleged forgery, money laundering: Court shifts Woherem’s trial to March 18

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till March 18, 2027 for continuation of trial of Chief Anthony Woherem who is being prosecuted by the Inspector General of Police over alleged forgery and money laundering.

When the matter came up on Thursday before Justice Binta Nyako, the prosecution counsel, John Ijagbemi told the court that the matter was slated for continuation of trial and that the prosecution is ready to proceed with the matter.

However, defense counsel, Umeh Kalu, SAN, told the court that the processes the prosecution served on them had some pages missing and some pages blank.

The senior lawyer said the defense had complained to the prosecution about it, but that nothing has been done about it by the prosecution.

When the court asked the prosecution counsel why he has not rectified the processes it filed in the matter, he said he has done that and has even filed and served additional proof of evidence on the defense on September 18, 2026.

However, the defense counsel volunteered to pay for the photocopies of the processes filed by the prosecution and the court directed the prosecution to make the documents available to the defense for the photocopies.

The court consequently adjourned till March 18, 2027 for continuation of trial.

Woherem was arraigned on March 11, 2026 in a charge marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/681/2025, granted bail in the sum of N150 million with two sureties of N50 million each and that he is to provide N50 million himself.

Justice Nyako ruled that the sureties must possess verifiable property within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and also ordered Woherem to deposit all his travel documents with the court as part of the bail conditions.

An interim police investigation report linked Woherem to alleged criminal conspiracy, threat to life, forgery, and unlawful conversion of property.

The report followed a petition dated February 2, 2025, submitted to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja.

The petitioners, Mr Damiebi Denni-Fiberesima and Mrs. Alice Denni-Fiberesima alleged that Woherem forged documents relating to landed property along NTA Road, Mgbuoba, Rumuokuta in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Mrs Denni-Fiberesima claimed the land was given to her and her husband by their late father, Chief Edward Wanele Woherem, as a wedding gift in February 2003.

According to the petition, Woherem allegedly forged a Deed of Grant, obtained a Certificate of Occupancy, and sold the property to Lawrence Ozoemena without family consent.

She alleged that the disputed property rightfully belonged to her family following the gift by their late father.

“Our father publicly presented the land to my husband and I as a wedding gift, and the documents were properly executed before witnesses,” she said.