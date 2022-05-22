ICPC to partner ACTU, EMDI in the fight against corruption ― Owasanoye

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has called for partnership with the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI), describing the institute as a veritable tool in combating and preventing corruption and to ensure corrupt free organisation in the society.

Owasanoye who stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital during a 3-day mandatory training for ACTU members, organised by the EMDI in collaboration with the ICPC said the unit was designed to assist in combating and preventing corruption in ministries, departments and agencies.

The ICPC chairman who was represented by Mr Olayinka Ayegbayo said the members of the ACTUs have a big role to play through their mandate in achieving a sanitized system and workplace.

While requesting the continuous support and backing of the units in achieving success within the institute, said the commission will always seek the support and assistance of the unit in tackling corruption in the state.

According to him, this capacity-building would further give them the requisite knowledge required in winning the fight against corruption in their respective MDAs and urged members of the board to live above board and take a stand against the menace of corruption.

In his welcome speech on ‘Corruption Curbing and Reporting’, the Managing Director, Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI), Akure, Dr Samuel Olusunle said, “the fight against corruption is a battle for the different souls of our countries and it is one we must win.





“Since independence, our continent has suffered consequences of corruption and it is imperative that we take steps to reverse the trend”.

Olusunle, who spoke through the Head of Human Resources of the institute, Mrs Faosat Yusuf said the training was an opportunity to help curb and build a system that focuses on preventing corruption and also to strengthen the ACTU EMDI unit to discharge their duties more efficiently.

He also said the training would serve as an impetus for all EMDI staff in avoiding corrupt practices in society.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Gbenga Akinbobola, the ACTU chairman said this is the right time to rise up against corruption noting that the entire work system in Nigeria has collapsed.

Akinbobola, however, said there is a need to urgently raise and correct the wrong in fighting against the corruption in the country.

He said, “we all know that Nigerians pray, but prayer alone cannot do it, it requires our collective efforts in doing the right thing.

“God will not come down to do it for us, but He has put it in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s mind to establish these anti-corruption bodies, which he has done.”

