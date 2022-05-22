Kano govt condemns former deputy governor over ‘unguarded statements’

Kano State government has described as unbecoming a statement credited to the former Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, in which he claimed he won’t support Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023 if given the chance to do so.

This was just as the state government called on the former deputy governor to guard himself against such unguarded comments considering his standing as an elder statesman holding a position of a professor and a member of the APC.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available to pressmen in Kano on Sunday.

According to him, by not supporting Governor Ganduje, Prof. Abubakar would not be supporting the party – the APC – he belongs to.

Ganduje however expressed surprise at such uncomplimentry remarks and prayed that may God touch his heart to support his political party.

He said that only recently, in a viral video clip, Prof. Abubakar chastised Kano APC’s gubernatorial candidate and his running mate by claiming that they should be in prison not contesting election.

Malam Garba stated that if truly he is a member of the APC, the party values the support of all its members to succeed no matter their status.

He said the former deputy governor served the Ganduje administration for three years until he decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and was welcomed back to the fold of the party after they fell out with Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.