ICPC secures interim forfeiture of N316,748 over alleged corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Sunday, announced that it had secured interim forfeiture of a sum of N316,748 over allegations of fraud.

In a statement authorised by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Agugua, and made known to newsmen in Abuja, said a Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, has ordered the interim forfeiture of N316,748 belonging to one Mr Haruna Mamuda on fraud allegations.

It stated that Mr Mamuda was docked before Justice M.M. Ladan of the Kaduna State High Court on allegations of corruption by the commission following a receipt of a petition against him.

“He was alleged to have fraudulently demanded and received the sum of N120,000 from one Bartholomew Ifeanyi Nwagu, as security clearance fee for a non-existent Federal government committee.

“ICPC had approached the court with an ex parte motion pursuant to section 45, 47 and 48(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 for an order for the interim forfeiture of the money held in the First City Monument Bank Plc (FCMB) account of Mamuda.

“Justice Ladan gave the order restraining the respondent by himself, his privies or anybody from withdrawing, transferring, interfering, deducting, or dealing with the amount in the bank account of the respondent in any manner pending the determination of investigation.

“The court also ordered that the forfeited money be kept in the custody and management of ICPC until the conclusion of the case against the respondent,” the statement signed by Agugua added.

