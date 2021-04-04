Easter: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Christians, urges Nigerians to emulate virtues of Christ

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated Nigerians especially the Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Easter, in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging Nigerians to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in his Easter message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, even as he reminded Lagosians that the events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity.

According to him, the period offers us an opportunity for Nigerians to rethink their relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation, noting that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signified love, affection and tolerance as it also marked the end of evil and beginning of good deeds.

He, therefore, urged every citizen to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

The governor said: “As we celebrate Easter, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“The commemoration of Christ’s death and resurrection is a reminder of His virtues of harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity.

“As we mark these events, I want to urge Christian faithful in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“This period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and the beginning of good deeds.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commending Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office, reassured residents of his government’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes.

The governor, who prayed for more Easter celebrations in good health and prosperity in the years to come, also enjoined Lagosians to intensify prayers for peace and security in all parts of the country.

