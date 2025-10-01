ICPC jumps to third place in transparency ranking

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recorded a remarkable milestone in institutional transparency, ranking 3rd out of over 500 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) assessed in the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI).

According to the report released on Tuesday, ICPC achieved an impressive 78.13% score, placing it among the top three most transparent and accountable government institutions in Nigeria.

This performance represents a historic leap for ICPC, which ranked 19th in the 2024 Index with a score of just 24%.

The dramatic rise of over 50 percentage points highlights the Commission’s strengthened internal systems, proactive information disclosure, and commitment to openness in line with global standards of accountability.

The Transparency and Integrity Index measures institutional compliance across five key variables: Fiscal Transparency, Open Procurement, Human Resource and Inclusion, Control of Corruption, and Citizens’ Engagement.

ICPC’s strong showing across these areas demonstrates the Commission’s resolve to lead by example in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive.

Observers note that this leap sends a powerful message about institutional reforms, accountability, and the Commission’s renewed commitment to building public trust.

With this development, ICPC has set a new benchmark for transparency among Nigeria’s public institutions, further cementing its role as the nation’s foremost anti-corruption agency.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, described the Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) as a vital instrument for entrenching accountability and good governance in Nigeria’s public institutions.

He noted that the assessment has, over the years, provided a benchmark for reforms that strengthen governance and improve service delivery.

According to him, the 2025 edition of the Index, jointly conducted with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), is aligned with the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR 2021–2025), the Freedom of Information Act, and Nigeria’s commitments under the Open Government Partnership.

Dr. Arabi emphasized that the Index is more than numbers or rankings, but about building a culture of openness and responsibility that fosters public trust, as contained in a statement signed by Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission.

