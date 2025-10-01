E1 Lagos GP: Fashion meets purpose as international beauty queens land in Nigeria

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the nation is set to host, for the first time, a galaxy of the world’s biggest beauty queens in Lagos as part of the E1 Championship Fashion Showcase X Experience Lagos 2025 VIP Humanitourism Campaign.

The queens, including Miss Universe Continental Queens, Miss Universe Americas, Miss Universe Europe and the Middle East, alongside the reigning Miss Earth and Miss Earth Water, will be among the high-profile participants and guests at the Lagos leg of the second season of the UIM E1 World Championship — the world’s premier all-electric powerboat racing series, tagged: ‘E1 Lagos GP’.

As the elite marine sport lights up Africa at the Lagos Lagoon this weekend, 4 and 5 October, the E1 Championship Fashion Show — an initiative of Dr Maryam Elisha and Ambassador Tomi Salami — will take centre stage on the breathtaking ocean-facing terrace of the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Speaking, Maryam Elisha said the E1 Championship Grand Prix is a landmark fusion of sport, style, culture and social impact, taking place from 2–7 October.

According to the award-winning designer and sustainability advocate, fashion will meet beauty and beauty will collide with purpose, as leading fashion brand Rikaoto by Me spotlights the world’s biggest queens and its exceptional craftsmanship on a global stage.

At the event, guests will experience an immersive runway, Afro-cosmopolitan glamour and a celebration of humanitourism, raising awareness and support for environmental advocacy and community initiatives.

“This is more than fashion and beauty; it is an experience where glamour meets purpose, legacy inspires impact and queens unite for change. A fashion showcase at the all-electric international powerboat racing competition will see the oceans electrified as we celebrate our culture,” Elisha said.

The international beauty queens expected in Nigeria include Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023; Olivia Yacé, reigning Miss Universe Côte d’Ivoire 2025 and Tourism Ambassador for Côte d’Ivoire; Jessica Lane, reigning Miss Earth; Beatrice Millan-Windorski, Miss Earth Water; Onyinyechi Basil, Miss Universe Nigeria 2025; Damilola Bolarinde, Miss Universe Lagos and first runner-up, Miss Universe Nigeria 2025; as well as Divine Ekemini Nelson, Miss Earth Nigeria 2025.

Major highlights of the event include an exclusive runway show in which Rikaoto by Me will stage a stunning showcase of different made-to-measure fashion pieces.

There will also be the VIP Humanitourism Experience, a curated cultural activation, and Philanthropy with Purpose, a strategic support for Aurora International Charity Foundation’s advocacy and community impact initiatives.

Also on display is a strategic collaboration with celebrity make-up artists such as Bibiyoncé and Bimpe Onokoya, along with various stylists, who will showcase the state’s styling, artistry and production excellence.

