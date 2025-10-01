26 deaths in Kogi boat mishap unfortunate — Speaker Tajudeen

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday expressed grief over the recent boat accident in Kogi State which killed 26 passengers.

Speaker Tajudeen expressed sadness over the loss of lives, describing the mishap as unfortunate.

In a condolence message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, the Speaker said it was an unfortunate incident.

Traders reported to be travelling on Tuesday with a boat on the River Niger, from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to Ilushi Market in Edo State, reportedly had an accident which killed 26 of them.

Speaker Tajudeen commiserated families of the victims, while extending his condolences to the people and the government of the respective states the deceased passengers hailed from.

While calling for stricter marine transport safety measures on the part of the government, the Speaker urged boat operators to prioritise safety in their operations.

Speaker Tajudeen prayed to God to rest the victims’ souls.

