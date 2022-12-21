icons: Ibukun Awosika

• Born December 24, 1962 in Ibadan, Oyo State. Ibukun Awosika completed her primary and secondary school education at St. Paul’s African Church Primary School, Lagos and Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba respectively before she proceeded to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) where she graduated with a BSc in Chemistry. Although she had initially wanted to study Architecture, she also ended up taking elective courses in Accounting. She holds postgraduate and MBA certificates upon the completion of several business programmes at the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School – University of Navarra, Spain.

• She is a Nigerian businesswoman, motivational speaker, and an author. She is a former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria. She was appointed a member of Binance Global Advisory Board in September 2022.

• A fellow of the African Leadership Initiative and Aspen Global Leadership Network, Ibukun Awosika is a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, member of the board of Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund and former chairperson, Board of Trustees of Women in Management, Business and Public Service. In 2011, she co-founded the Afterschool Graduate Development Centre, a career centre established to checkmate the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

• On September 7, 2015, Ibukun became the first woman to be appointed chairman of First Bank of Nigeria.

• Awosika is a member of IESE’s International Advisory Board (IAB). She also sits on the board of Digital Jewel Limited and Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

• In 2020, Awosika won the Forbes Woman Africa Chairperson Award of the year.

• On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Ibukunoluwa Abiodun Awosika will clock 60 years.

