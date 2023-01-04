Election: Religious, youth, other groups charge INEC on proper coordination to avoid violence

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has been charged to avoid poor coordination during the electioneering period in February to avoid outbreak of violence.

This is contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of Inclusive Security Dialogue and Inclusive Youth Dialogue against Electoral Violence, organized by the Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria.

The Communiqué signed by the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria, Reverend John Hayab A group of religious, political, and civil society leaders in Nigeria met in Abuja together with over 300 youth leaders to discuss and collaborate on areas of mutual concern and potential solutions facing Nigeria at this moment of multiple and overlapping crises.

It said the Youth Dialogue against Electoral Violence comprised youth representing the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), People Living With Disability (PLWD), National Council of Muslim Youth Organization (NACOMYO), and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN, Youth Wing).

The Communiqué said “in recognition of Nigeria’s status as the largest democracy in Africa, with an electorate that is composed mainly of younger voters that rely upon free and fair elections, we must ensure the legitimacy and stability of our system of government through the following:

“INEC must avoid poor coordination of any electoral process since a lack of confidence in an electoral system breeds violence. Orient the youth on the dangers of electoral violence to democratic stability. Support the active and positive participation of youth in the electoral process. Create awareness about the electoral process and make the collation transparent

The Communiqué charged politicians to “desist from any inciting statements, call on their supporters to be peaceful and law-abiding, accept defeat in good faith, magnanimous in victory for the common good of the nation and humanity in general, and put national interest above self and party loyalty”,

“Given the awareness that electoral violence and the threat of violence are used to disenfranchise voters and prevent their voices from being heard, their wills enacted, leading to a weakening of the government’s responsiveness to people’s concerns and greater political and social instability. Therefore, INEC needs to, demonstrate neutrality and independence in the whole electoral process, ensure that electoral materials are distributed early for the exercise.

“Monitor and ensure compliance with the led-down processes, announce winners or losers publicly without delay’, the Communiqué stated.

The Communiqué also called on security forces to work with local governments to ensure not only the ability to vote but also that voters are not intimidated or dissuaded from voting.





On other recommendations, the communiqué charged religious leaders to be actively involved in peace dialogue given the influence of religious leaders in the community.

It also admonished religious leaders to honestly preach peace to their congregations and communities and work to promote mutual respect and understanding within and between faith communities.