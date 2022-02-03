ICAN donates books to OYSCATECH

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has donated another consignment of books to the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora.

While presenting the books to the acting rector of the college, the bursar, Dr. Sarafa Agbogun, who is also a fellow of the Institute and the facilitator of the donation, thanked the leadership of ICAN for the kind gesture.

Dr. Agbogun noted that ICAN is committed to supporting schools where accounting profession is taught such that accounting graduates would not be half-baked.

He commended, on behalf of the college, the institute, its 57th president, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, and the chairman, Ibadan and District Society of ICAN, Mr. Abiodun Hezekiah Adedeji, for the donation.

Agbogun expressed joy that his professional body had been able to impact the college positively.

The acting rector thereafter handed over the books to the Head of Accountancy Department, Mrs. Olabisi Ajiboye.

Receiving the over 400 books on behalf of the Accountancy Department, the Head of Department also joined others in appreciating the ICAN for supporting teaching and learning in OYSCATECH.

She noted that the books would assist the institution during the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accreditation exercise which is around the corner.

Mrs. Ajiboye also assured that books would be put to judicious use. She also called on ICAN to replicate what it had done in other schools for OYSCATECH, such as donation of halls with modern ICT facilities.

Some of the books donated are study packs on Basic Accounting, Financial Reporting, Financial Accounting, Principles of Audit, Strategic Financial Management, Cost Accounting, Communication Skills, Taxation, Principles and Practice of Financial Accounting.

Others are study packs on Preparing Tax Computations and Returns, Quantitative Analysis, Public Sector Accounting and Finance and Question and Answers Study Pack.

ICAN had earlier donated to the college books on Business Communication and Research Methodology, Principles of Audit, Information Technology, Management Information System, Cost Accounting, Principles and Practice of Financial Accounting, Business and Finance and Management.

OYSCATECH had since 2016 introduced Accountancy programme as one of the courses taught at the institution upon the change in the status of the institution from monotechnic to polytechnic.

The book presentation had in attendance the deputy rector, Dr. Taiwo Akinyemi; the acting registrar, Mr. Paul Oyediran; the acting Librarian, Mr. Rasak Oyewo; the acting Director of Audit, Mr. Kolawole Atanda; acting Director of Works and Services, Mr Fagbemi Agboola; the Secretary to Management, Mr. Olajire Gbadamosi, and the three deputy bursars, Mr. Dupe Ogundapo, Mrs Sekinat Adejuwon and Mr, Joshua Taiwo.