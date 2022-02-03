Another presidential aspirant emerges, says respect for rule of law will address insecurity

Upholding the rule of law and promotion of merit based principles in governance would diminish the threat to lives and property in many parts of Nigeria, Prince Adewole Adebayo, President Kaftan TV and Founder of the Law House, has said.

Adebayo, who officially announced his presidential bid for the 2023 election, disclosed that insecurity and other national vices that stunted the growth of Nigeria was due to the lack of respect for rule of law.

He said he would be the consensus candidate of the coalition that would emerge to displace the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming general elections.

He added that Nigerians who want good governance are in the majority and he has consulted with them so as to form a coalition that would remove the two major parties.

Adebayo said his decision not to run on any of the two major parties was because he was not ready to manage their respective breaches of the public trust which they carried out in governance.