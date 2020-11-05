IAEC confers honorary doctoral degree on Matawalle

THE African Institute of Science, Administration and Commercial Studies (IAEC) situated in Lome, Republic of Togo has conferred an Honorary Doctoral Degree (Doctor Honoris Causa) on the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle .

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Innocent Kagara, said the university decided to honour only two persons this year with honorary doctoral degree as they had distinguished themselves in leadership qualities world over.

He added that the university had been watching with keen interest the level of progress achieved in Zamfara State since the inception of Governor Matawalle’s administration.

He further said the university appreciated the giant strides the governor had been making to diversify the entire African economy from over dependence on oil to mining, which he noted would boost the region’s economic status.

Presenting the certificate to the governor on behalf of the university, Dr Hamman Mensa, the institution’s Registrar said the honorary award was based on excellence and hard work in leadership, which he said could not be bought.

Receiving the award, Matawalle expressed his willingness to explore areas of cooperation with IAEC, Lome, Republic of Togo.

Matawalle, who was represented by his deputy chief of staff, Dr Bashir Mohammed Maru, said his administration had in the last 17 months pursued the enthronement of peace in the state, which he noted was hitherto characterised by banditry, kidnapping, rustling and other criminal activities that had hindered improvement in all sectors, especially, economy, education and agriculture.

The governor observed that the recognition and conferment of the honorary doctoral degree on him might have drawn impetus from his efforts to restore peace and other legal businesses and social activities in the state, which according to him, had now made the state attractive to investors within and outside Nigeria.

He informed the gathering that Zamfara State accounted for a very large percentage of Nigeria’s vast mineral resources, and would be willing to do genuine business with investors.

While appreciating the Governing Council of the University for considering him worthy of the honorary award, Matawalle promised to do more for the improvement of the state and humanity.

