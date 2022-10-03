IBEDC charges Nigerians on peace, pledges commitment to development

The management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has urged Nigerians to embrace peace as a catalyst for the development of any nation.

The interim Managing Director, IBEDC, Kingsley Achife, said this in his message to its customers on the occasion of the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Achife said that the sacrifices and the ideologies of Nigeria’s founding fathers should remain the watchword for a united and peaceful country.

While urging Nigerians to continue to strive for the development of the country, he said one of the catalysts that drive the growth and development of any economy is electricity.

To this end, Achife said IBEDC was committed to contributing its best to national development through excellent service delivery, improved power supply, prompt response to customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across its franchise.

He added that IBEDC has put stringent measures in place to ensure good service delivery during the holidays.

“We are aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying power supply during the holiday, so our technical crew are available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly,” Achife added.

The interim MD further advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collisions with electric poles and other forms of accidents during the independence celebration.

He also implored customers to take advantage of the company’s hassle-free channels of payment such as Quick teller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to pay their bills and vend.

“Our payment centres are also open during the holiday from 9 am-3 pm to attend to customers,” he added.

