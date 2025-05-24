Ibas inspects key projects in Rivers

Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, on Saturday, embarked on an inspection tour of key projects in the state.

The key projects include the ongoing Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road, the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre in Old GRA, and the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the inspection the Administrator pledged to conduct a comprehensive appraisal of the underutilized Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre to determine the factors hindering its optimal operation.

The center plays a crucial role in developing skilled labor, promoting economic growth, and tackling youth unemployment in the state.

Speaking on the importance of the vocational center, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized that its establishment was rooted in a strong belief in the transformative power of skills-based education and a commitment to social impact saying that allowing such a facility to remain idle was not an option.

“The Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre, like the Dr. Obi Wali International Centre, is significantly underutilised. We must take decisive steps to ensure these facilities serve their intended purposes,” he stated.

During his assessment of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex project, the Administrator expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and the employment opportunities created for local youths.

He said; “I have previously visited this site and received updates from various departments. Today, I inspected the progress made on this facility, as well as others. These structures were established to bolster the socio-economic activities of the state. If we optimise their use, we can engage more young people productively and enhance their skills,” he added.

The Rivers State Government remains committed to revitalizing key infrastructure to drive youth empowerment, economic development, and sustainable growth in the state.

