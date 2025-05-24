Hardship: There is hope in Nigeria — Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said that in view of the current hardships being experienced in the country, there’s hope in Nigeria as the country has both the human and natural resources to turn things around.

This was even as the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, expressed optimism that things were getting better, unlike two years ago when the present government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday during the commissioning ceremony of DARUL ILM (Centre for Islamic Studies), built and donated by the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to the Danbushiya community in the New Millennium City, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

According to Sultan, “We must come together to solve our problems. We have so many resources in Nigeria, including human and mineral resources. Let’s not lose sight of those who are envious of Nigeria because Nigeria is the only country that belongs to us and it is that we know.

“We are all here for one purpose: we are here because education is the most important thing you can give any child in his life. No matter where that programme is taking place, we will endeavour to be there to show people that we believe in the education of our children, boys and girls at all levels, both Islamic and Western education.

“Today, we are gathered here to witness this historic programme in Kaduna. We are made to understand that the school was built for orphaned children by a non-Muslim with his personal fund, not government funds. I think this is a very big statement. If we can do this at all levels, I think there is a big hope for this country.

“Of course, we never lose hope that this country is going to be great. This programme looks small, but it is big. This community has never seen this number of dignitaries before.

“This school is a special school for orphans and indigent children. We are the parents of such children, and only God would reward us if we help them receive education. I think those that are blessed by God should endeavour to buy land to build more of this type of school in the communities. We should not lose hope in Nigeria”. Sultan said.

In his own remarks, while eulogising the DSS boss over the building of the centre in the community, the Minister of Finance took time to explain the present state of the economy. He said the tough economic reforms introduced by the present regime have started yielding positive results.

He said, “The economy is growing, the foreign reserve is increasing, inflation is stabilising, food prices, petroleum, and energy prices have started to come down.

Edun maintained that we are on the right track, noting that the present policies are working. With little time the economy will stabilise, and the private sector, agriculture, transportation, industry, and digital economy will create jobs.

The school, which was built and donated by the Director-General of the DSS, through support from his friends and associates, was named after President Bola Tinubu.

Ajayi, represented by Alhaji Ahmed Zarma, a retired DSS Director, said that the initiative was part of his efforts to build trust between the government and the general public and to promote internal security through constructive citizen engagement, interfaith dialogue, and policy discourse.

“I have initiated measures aimed at building trust between the government and the general public to bolster internal security through constructive citizens’ engagement, interfaith dialogue, and policy discourse,” he said.

Ajayi explained that the law empowered the DSS to prevent five major threats to the internal security of Nigeria, which include espionage, insurgency, sabotage, subversion, and terrorism.

Speaking at the event, the Chief host, Governor Uba Sani, said the school represented hope, opportunity, and a commitment to education and humanity.

Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, praised the DSS director-general’s vision and selflessness, reaffirming his government’s efforts to address poverty, insecurity, and inequality.

Sani said his administration prioritised education; therefore, allocating a significant portion of the budget to reduce out-of-school syndrome, construct classrooms, and recruit qualified teachers.

He encouraged the graduates to uphold values of integrity, discipline, and compassion and to be agents of positive change in their communities.

The highlight of the event was the renaming of the centre as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Centre for Islamic Studies.

