Ogun State Government on Thursday, said the decision to embark on new housing projects at the Ibara Government Reservation Area in Abeokuta, was to give value to decaying assets and not act of callousness.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that GRA had been in existence since 1978, with most of the buildings in a bad state for habitation.

Stating this on was the State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, at a press conference, held at the Conference Room of his ministry, that the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, considered the regeneration in the best interest of the State.

He said, “This administration is not callous in embarking on this project. The project is long overdue. The structures within the GRA are dilapidated and in bad state. Previous administrations tried to do this, but could not for reasons best known to them.

“The present administration had decided to do this, after taking the campaign about the exercise to notable individuals in the state, in the likes of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and many others, who threw their weight at the project.

“When government takes decision, it looks though. Can we as government close our eyes to the decaying status of the GRA? We are turning the decaying structures around to add value to the economy of the State.

“Previous administrations in the State tried to embark on this regeneration, but could not achieve it. This government has made the best decision in the interest of the State.

“We cannot continue to live in the past. The land is about 40 percent discounted compared to the present value.”

The commissioner denied allegations of fraud levelled against the government by some applicants of Phase 3 of Prince Court Housing, Kopabe.

Stating that quite a number of subscribers for the housing project failed to meet with stipulated parameters provided by the Ministry before they could become rightful owners.

He explained that the Ministry will be handing over 110 housing units to the owners.

“Out of 200 subscribers of Kopabe Phase 3, we will be allocating 110 by next Monday, while government will refund 36 subscribers who defaulted, without deducting 10 percent administrative fee on the instruction of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“While 54 subscribers will have their houses delivered as soon as the internal audit of government is finished with scrutinisation of their documents.

“It is pertinent to state here that government will revoke any building whose owners fail to take possession within 60 days of allocation,” the Commissioner added.

