Ibadan Week: Balogun Oderinlo’s compound wins coveted trophy

THE annual Ibadan Week celebration, organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), came to a climax last Saturday at the Liberty Stadium, as the grand finale of the week-long celebration ended in grand style.

The grand finale featured march past of the families of Ibadan legendary warriors and ancestors, various compound heads and Mogajis. Of particular interest is the legendary outfit of Oderinlo, the warrior who led the stoppage of the Fulani incursion into Yoruba land in Osogbo.

The war regalia, which has a living pigeon strapped to the soldier, was worn by Chief Kabiru Oderinlo, who ordinarily does not drink alcoholic drinks or beverages, but had to be immersed regularly at intervals with Schnapp to avoid his blood being drained by the outfit.

The compound won the overall trophy at the event. It is however disheartening to the family that successive administrations in Oyo State and especially those who had Ibadan indigenes at the helm have not thought it fit to immortalise this war hero, Balogun Oderinlo. Moreover, no single book on Ibadan or Yoruba history has mentioned the war exploits of Balogun Oderinlo.

It is noted that some veterans whose war exploits could not be compared with those of Balogun Oderinlo have been honoured and immortalised by having markets or streets named after them. The family of Oderinlo then called on Governor Seyi Makinde to do the needful in this area.

